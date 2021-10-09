Habitat for Humanity raises walls on another home

The Munoz family raised the walls on their new Habitat for Humanity home today.

Sandra Munoz said her mom’s dream of becoming a homeowner is coming true.



“I’m really blessed and thankful that there’s people out there that give back to the community,” Munoz said.

The Habitat for Humanity homes have a zero-interest mortgage.



“Affordable housing is in short supply in Waco right now,” Habitat for Humanity executive director John Alexander said. “And so this is a way that families like the Munoz family can afford their own simple, safe and decent home.”

John Alexander said they use volunteers for about 70% of the labor.

American Income Life is sponsoring the home through its Make Tomorrow Better charity.



“What our agency owners have done all across the country, Canada and New Zealand is they have decided to sponsor a Habitat house as their project for the year,” American Income Life CEO Steve Greer said.

Greer said people will be flying to Waco to volunteer building this house.



“American Income Life specifically is always looking for programs where we can get back into the community,” Greer said. “We like to do that two ways. One is giving money, but the other is giving time.”

The family has been working toward homeownership through Waco Habitat for Humanity for over a year. Now, they will get to move in to their new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the spring.

To volunteer, visit their wesbite.