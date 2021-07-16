Habitat for Humanity to raise walls of new home Saturday

Volunteers will join future homeowner Jessica Dugan to raise the walls of her new home on Saturday.

Habitat for Humanity is building the home that Dugan will purchase through a zero-interest, 30-year mortgage.

Volunteers will gather at the worksite at 1212 Payne Street Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m.

Dugan is a graduate of Compassion Waco’s program to help the homeless as part of its operation as a transitional homeless shelter

Dugan now works as a caregiver providing home health services.

She has completed Waco Habitat’s New Homeowner’s College program and has herself worked to complete the “sweat equity” hours required to purchase a home.

She and her daughter will live in the 3-bedroom, 1-1/2 bath home.

The W. Lacy Clifton Fund at the Waco Foundation provides funding to build Waco Habitat for Humanity houses. The fund was established in honor of W. Lacy Clifton, one of Waco Habitat’s earliest supporters. Since 2005, fourteen Habitat homes have been built through the support of the W. Lacy Clifton Fund.

Since 1986, Waco Habitat for Humanity and its volunteers have built 177 new homes and repaired over 400 owner-occupied residences in McLennan County.