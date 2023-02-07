MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for Evading an Officer with a Motor Vehicle and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

On June 29, 2021, a Madisonville Police officer saw a black Nissan pickup truck driving at a high rate of speed on 3000 East Main Street. The officer activated the patrol units emergency lights to stop the truck. The truck failed to stop, and 35-year-old Justin Taylor was identified as the driver.

During the pursuit, the vehicle traveled southbound on North Casey Street, crossed Highway 21 and entered property on 901 West Main. Taylor drove through a chain link fence and then continued onto Highway 21.

Taylor continued the pursuit until the truck eventually crashed into a tree at 100 N. Panama Street. A police sergeant arrived in the area and found no occupants in the vehicle – which was still in drive.

While searching the area, witnesses said two men ran into the First Store convenience store located at 700 West Main. A Madison County Sheriff’s deputy assisted police and apprehended Taylor inside of the convenience store.

During a search of the vehicle, a loaded pistol was found in the passenger side glove compartment. Taylor was previously convicted of a felony and was not permitted to possess a firearm.

After entering a guilty plea, 278th District Judge Hal Ridley sentenced Taylor to 35 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Taylor had extensive criminal history and was facing a punishment range of 25 years to life in prison.

Taylor is in the Madison County Jail, and awaiting transfer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.