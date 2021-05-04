Hail storms in Central Texas

WACO, Texas – Central Texans are no strangers to hail. In fact, Texas is the state with the most hail-related insurance losses in the country.

Hail is not uncommon – especially between the months of March and May – but hailstorms can also occur throughout the summer.

A common misconception people often have is hail is winter weather, but this is not true at all.

Seeing hail in the winter is not impossible, but it is unlikely – because hail is more of a spring and summertime event.

To put it simply, hail is formed when a warm updraft pushes water droplets higher into a cloud, where they freeze together. These chunks of ice will eventually become too heavy and fall to the ground.

Hailstones are not the same thing as frozen raindrops – where rain will fall as water and then freeze as it gets closer to the surface. Hailstones fall as a solid from the cloud to the ground.

These chunks of ice can be dangerous. They can cause extreme damage to buildings, vehicles, and crops.

Hailstones have even been known to kill people and animals – it all depends on the hail’s size.

The National Weather Service classifies hail one inch or larger as severe. One-inch hail is big enough to cause damage to property.

When there is enough hail, it can cover entire roadways, creating hazardous conditions.

Texas leads the nation in claims for hail damage by a lot. 23 percent of all hail damage claims come from Texas.

The largest hailstone in the world fell in Bangladesh. It was measured at over two pounds, and was reportedly the size of a pumpkin.