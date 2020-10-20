Halloween and COVID-19 safety

WACO, Texas – Like most holidays, Halloween will be a little different this year – thanks to COVID-19.

But fear not, there are some extra precautions you can take to keep your family safe.

“This year, we have the added aspect of COVID – and that is something I want people to keep in mind,” says Garen Bynum, of the Waco Police Department.

If you plan on trick-or-treating, health experts suggest you maintain the social distancing guidelines.

“Wear a mask. I have my Halloween mask. This is the season for masks. A cloth mask is what you need, not a mask you buy at the store. Use a mask, and maybe get something that goes with your costume. If you plan on trick or treating, I know some people go in large groups – but this year, make it smaller. With just people who live in your home,” says Kelly Crane, of the McLennan County Public Health District.

You should also limit the number of places you go trick-or-treating this year.

For those who are handing out candy, there are other social distancing precautions you can take.

“The big communal trick-or-treat bowl that everyone can grab from needs to change. Consider individual goody bags. They don’t have to be fancy. They can be just as simple as Ziploc bags. Everyone reaching into the same candy bowl is really not a good idea. Keep a distance and set up a table outside of your door, where you can keep your six-foot distance and still see them and be apart. If you’re handing out candy, you need to wear a mask, as well,” says Crane.

Of course, the usual trick-or-treating safety measures still apply. You need to be aware of candy that appears to have been tampered with. Don’t let your kids go out alone, and remember to carry a flashlight or wear something reflective once the sun goes down.

“You want to make sure your children and yourself are very visible to vehicle traffic, especially on heavily-traveled roads. We want to make sure to avoid any kind of unnecessary collisions between vehicles and pedestrians,” says Bynum.