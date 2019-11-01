Halloween party shooting ends with one dead, one injured

Waco police are looking for the person who shot and killed one man and injured another during a party Halloween night.

The shooting took place at The Grove Apartments on University Parks Drive near Baylor University.

Officers do not have a lot of information, but they say an argument started in an apartment and quickly escalated to one person firing a gun several times.

A 22-year-old man died in the gunfire. His name is not being released.

The injured man is Davion Hawkins. Police say he is in the hospital being treated for his injuries.

Neither victim lived at the apartment complex.

We will update this report as more information becomes available.