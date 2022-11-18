HAMILTON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An ongoing meth trafficking investigation in Hamilton County leads to four more people in jail.

Sheriff Justin Caraway says the Sheriff’s Office has continuously worked this ongoing criminal investigation in and around Hamilton County during the past two years.

The individuals arrested have been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group One (Methamphetamine) Over Four Hundred Grams. They have been identified as:

32-year-old Willis Andrew “Andy” White, of Stephenville

62-year-old Christino Escobar Vasquez, a.k.a. “Tino”, of Stephenville

31-year-old Julia Noelle Burks, of Stephenville

39-year-old Michael Jay Cagle, of Stephenville

Willis Andrew “Andy” White (Courtesy: Hamilton County Sheriff)

Christino Escobar Vasquez, a.k.a. “Tino” (Courtesy: Hamilton County Sheriff)

Julia Noelle Burks (Courtesy: Hamilton County Sheriff)

Michael Jay Cagle (Courtesy: Hamilton County Sheriff)

Sheriff Caraway says numerous arrests are still to come in this investigation. All suspects should be considered innocent until proven guilty in a Court of Law. If convicted, each individual could face a minimum of 20 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Sheriff Justin Caraway went on to say, “These types of investigations are labor intensive and take a certain skill set. The citizens of Hamilton County should be grateful for the dedicated Deputies within their HCSO. Narcotics investigations are a priority for agency as they are almost always the root of all criminal activity. Furthermore, it aids in eliminating the chance our children could obtain such substances.”