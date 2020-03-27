Closings
Hamilton County deputies seize drugs and cash

One person was arrested and over $4000 in cash were seized by Hamilton County deputies following a Thursday operation.

During the operation over forty grams of drugs, the cash, a Smith and Wesson handgun, digital scales, zip lock baggies and several thousand dollars worth of high end jewelry were seized.

The person arrested was charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group One, which is a first degree felony.

The name of the suspect was not released pending court appearances.

The investigation into trafficking of narcotics into and around Hamilton County continues.

