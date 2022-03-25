HAMILTON COUNTY, Texas – Hamilton County Sheriff Justin Caraway has officially announced his retirement.

Caraway made this announcement on Facebook on Thursday. He said this comes “after much prayer and soul searching.” Caraway learned he was eligible to retire after 20 years in February, and is looking forward to spending his time with his wife and children.

Caraway sent a big thank you to everyone who has supported the Sheriff’s Office and local events sponsored by the Deputies. Caraway will fulfill his current term and encourage someone within Office to run for sheriff.

Caraway says this job is all he has known his “entire adult life.” He states the constant budgetary struggles, resistance to compensate the men and women for the job they do, and the current state of ideology toward the profession as items that are “no longer worth the stress put on me and my family.”

Caraway says he guarantees the Sheriff’s Office will be left in better shape than when he found it.