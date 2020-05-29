Hamilton County’s ‘Operation Quarantine’ nets 26 suspects

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says a two-month online sex sting nabbed 26 men.

Operation Quarantine started back in March due to a rise in social media activity from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheriff’s deputies say the suspects tried to contact children to engage in sexual intercourse or use illegal drugs. Some of the men were from as far away as California or Florida.

Many of those arrested are also accused of sending sexually-explicit text messages, photographs, and videos to children they knew were 16 and younger.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says if these men are convicted, they will be placed on the sex offender registry.