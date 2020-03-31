Closings
Hamilton hospital treats first COVID-19 Case

Hamilton General Hospital announced on Facebook that doctors and nurses treated their first COVID-19 patient Monday night.

The hospital says the patient was not from Hamilton County. The patient was transferred to another facility for future treatment.

Hamilton Healthcare System says it working to provide the best treatment for all of its patients. It implemented a no visitor policy last week and patients are being told to enter the hospital through the main entrance so they can be screened.

There are supplies at the main entrance so if a patient is showing COVID-19 symptoms, that person can be properly masked and isolated.

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

