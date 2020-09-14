Hamilton Police Chief placed on unpaid leave following sexual assault arrest

The City of Hamilton has placed Police Chief Tony Yocham on unpaid administrative leave after Texas Rangers arrested him in connection with a sexual assault of a minor investigation.

The Somervell County Sheriff’s Office says the allegations first came out Tuesday, September 8th about a sexual assault. Yocham was named a person of interest in the case.

Texas Rangers reviewed the information and got an arrest warrant from a district judge. They arrested Yocham on a charge of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child.

Yocham was taken to Johnson County Jail in Cleburne, Texas. A bond was set for $500,000, which Yocham posted and was released.

The Texas Rangers say the investigation is continuing.

The City of Hamilton says Yocham will stay on administrative leave while they wait for the result of a grand jury investigation.