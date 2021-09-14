Handgun brought to Live Oak Ridge Middle School

Two students are in the juvenile detention center, accused of bringing a handgun to Live Oak Middle School.

Killeen ISD says police officers and the campus administration worked to quickly confiscate the weapon.

The students are not being identified because they are juveniles. They will be charged through the Killeen ISD Police Department and will face legal and school disciplinary consequences.

Live Oak Middle School Principal Wanda Stidom says the safety of everyone on campus is always the highest priority and weapons are never permitted on KISD property.