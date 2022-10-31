WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The Waco Police Department is looking for information involving a hit and run.

Officers were called to North 18th and Waco Drive after a person in a wheel chair was hit.

The driver did not stop and render aid, officers are looking for a possible white 4-door Chrysler 200 type vehicle heading East on West Waco Drive after the crash.

The victim is currently in critical condition.

Please call the Waco police Department at 254-750-7500 or call crime stoppers and leave an anonymous tip at 254-753-4357.

We will provide more information when we can.