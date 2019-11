KILLEEN, Texas – Ellison High School and Shoemaker High School are teaming up to donate handmade soap to those in need.

The Femineers, along with the Shoemaker Science National Honor Society, donated soaps made from used cooking oil – which are more environmentally-friendly – to the Friends in Crisis shelter in Killeen.

This community service project is part of an international effort to donate Earth-friendly soaps to people in need.