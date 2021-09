WOODWAY, Texas – People from all around the world are wishing Daniel, an autistic child, a happy birthday.

Daniel’s dad took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his story with the world. Apparently, Daniel had only two wishes for his birthday – to have a friend, and to learn to drive.

This has really taken off on Twitter, with thousands answering the call.

And while FOX 44 can’t do anything about that driver’s license, some of us wanted to offer up a friendly birthday wish. Happy birthday, Daniel!