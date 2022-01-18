WACO, Texas – Cameron Park Zoo’s North American Black Bear Mowgli turns two years old this Thursday!

Due to the weather turning cold again, the zoo will be celebrating his birthday a day early, on Wednesday, January 19, with a monster-themed birthday party and a “bear-y” special cake! The birthday party will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Mowgli was orphaned in the wild and rescued at a very young age as a cub. He was taken to a care facility, then he came to Cameron Park Zoo in July 2020 and has been thriving ever since.

Mowgli loves to explore, play in the water, swim, and play with his enrichment toys.

Source: Cameron Park Zoo