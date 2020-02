WACO, Texas – After years of sniffing out crime, K-9 Hondo is retiring.

Hondo is an eight-year-old Belgian-Malinois, and has worked for the Waco Police Department since 2014.







Hondo has participated in over 200 primary arrests. His duties have included capturing wanted felons, locating narcotics, and assisting in searches of all kinds.

Now that Hondo is retiring, he will get a chance to relax at home with his family. We at FOX44 wish Hondo a happy retirement!

Source: Waco Police Department