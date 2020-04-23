Harker Heights boil water notice

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas- Harker Heights residents are being advised to boil their water beginning April 24th.

On April 24th, from 9 am until 3 pm, the water may be off due to city crews conducting a repair on an existing 4-inch water main.

Therefore, this boil water notice will go into effect beginning at 9am on April 24, 2020 for the impacted area.

This repair work will take place at

101 N. Roy Reynolds

217 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd

301 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd

401 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd

537 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd

539 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd

545 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd

553 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd

555 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd

557 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, water system officials will notify residents.