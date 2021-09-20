Harker Heights business featured on Food Network’s ‘Halloween Wars’

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – A Harker Heights business is getting some big recognition!

Lily’s Cakes competed in the first episode of the Food Network show Halloween Wars on Sunday night. The company competed against three other teams to come up with a cake with a “Best Possessed Toy” theme.

Their team goes by “The Ghosts with the Most,” and they came up with the concept of creating a cake showing a girl making her own toy. The team included Lilian “Lily” Halabi, Kim Simons and Jewel Burgess.

Their cake won, and they will be advancing the next round.

Source: Lily’s Cakes