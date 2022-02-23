HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – Due to the anticipation of potential freezing rain moving into the area overnight, the City of Harker Heights will delay the opening of municipal facilities by 2 hours, Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Further announcements regarding extended closures could be announced Thursday morning because of the evolving weather situation.

If you should experience loss of water during this storm, you can contact the following below for assistance.

Water, Maintenance, & Repairs:

Monday – Friday 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM Call (254) 953-5649

After Hours Emergency Call (254) 681-6779

If you should need a warming center, and for all other non-emergency calls please contact:

Police Department: 254-953-5400 then select Option #1

If you should experience a loss of power during this storm, please do not hesitate to contact the following for assistance.

ONCOR power outage: 888-313-4747