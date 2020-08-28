Harker Heights Farmers Market vendor tests positive for COVID-19

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – The Harker Heights Farmers Market has been notified that a market vendor was tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Prior to the opening of the farmers market season and out of an abundance of caution, city staff put in place a list of required cautionary measures for the community and the vendors.

“Those cautionary measures are recommendations from the Texas Department of State Health Services (TDSHS). Our patrons and vendors have been extremely helpful in abiding by those requirements.” said Jerry Bark, Assistant City Manager. “In doing so, the positive case seems to be isolated to the vendor only as they wore a face covering and washed or sanitized their hands every hour. The vendor will not participate in the upcoming market days until a negative test is received.”

At this time, the Farmers Market will continue, and is open every Saturday from 8:00 am until noon at the Seton Medical Center Harker Heights parking lot. City staff will continue to monitor the market, and will work with local partners in this effort.

Source: City of Harker Heights