Harker Heights Fire Department investigating vehicle fire, no injuries reported

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas- A vehicle fire is being investigated by Harker Heights Fire Department.

The Harker Heights Fire Department and the Harker Heights Police Department responded to a reported structure fire in the area of Douglas Fir Drive and Jubilation Drive on May 18th at 10:28 a.m.

Fire crews found a vehicle and vegetation on fire.

There were no emergency perosnnel injuries sustained during the incident.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Harker Heights Detectives at 254-953-5440 or the Harker Heights Fire Marshall at 254-699-2688.