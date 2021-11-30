Harker Heights firefighter killed in crash

A Harker Heights firefighter died Tuesday morning while he was off-duty.

The fire department says Cole Simmons was involved in a vehicle crash.

Simmons was a firefighter and an EMT with the department since August of 2021. Chief Paul D. Sims says Simmons made an immediate impression on all members of the department and that they are grateful for the chance to serve with him.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time. The Harker Heights Fire Department is asking for thoughts and prayers for his family and friends.