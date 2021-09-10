Harker Heights High School game reset for tonight

The Harker Heights High School game against Round Rock McNeil will be played TONIGHT at Midway stadium. Kickoff @ 7:00 p.m. This game was supposed to be played last night at Leo Buckley Stadium but due to a water main break, it was canceled.

Killeen ISD said the district is extremely grateful to Midway ISD for their accommodations this evening.

The water main break impacted multiple systems, making it impossible to sustain safe practices – including restrooms, concessions, hand-washing stations and repairs. It had been determined that repairs could not be made in time for kickoff, bringing cancellation of the originally planned game date.