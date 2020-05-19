Harker Heights hosts online Memorial Day remembrance program

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas- The City of Harker Heights offers an online Memorial Day Remembrance program instead of an in-person ceremony.

As part of the City’s Memorial Day Remembrance, citizens are invited to send a photo of their love one to be posted on a tribute page for fallen service members during their military service.

If interested, submit a single photo, rank and full name, and service date to email nbroemer@harkerheights.gov by Thursday, May 21, 2020.

A link to the displayed photos and information will be on the Harker Heights Memorial Day Remembrance website at www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/memorialday.

On the City’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightstx, citizens can watch an online Memorial Day Remembrance program starting at 10:00 am Monday, May 25.

Later that day citizens can observe the National Moment of Remembrance at 3:00 pm by pausing wherever they are for a duration of one minute to remember those who have died in military service.

For more information, please visit the Harker Heights Memorial Day Remembrance website, or call 254-953-5465 and follow on Facebook @harkerheightstx.