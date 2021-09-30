Harker Heights man accused of taking computer at gunpoint

A 28-year-old Harker Heights man has been arrested on aggravated robbery charges, accused of taking a computer at gunpoint.

Harker Heights Police spokesman Lawrence Stewart said officers were called to the 700 block of South Amy on September 8.

Officers were told that a man had taken a computer and when the owner approached him to stop him, he displayed a handgun, and carried off the computer set with him.

Stewart said that in the course of the investigation they developed Andrew James Morales a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for him.

Morales was located Wednesday, arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail.

He remained there Thursday with his bond set at $150,000.