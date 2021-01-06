Harker Heights mayor takes ‘Mayors’ Monarch Pledge’ to help save monarch butterfly

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – At the upcoming City of Harker Heights Council Meeting on January 21st, Mayor Spencer H. Smith will sign the National Wildlife Federation’s Mayors’ Monarch Pledge. This is a commitment to taking several actions to help save the declining monarch butterfly and other pollinators.

Harker Heights is now part of a North American network of cities working to create monarch habitat in public parks, public landscaping, roadsides, medians, green roofs, backyard gardens and open spaces throughout the entire community.

The City of Harker Heights has already started the process of implementing several initiatives involved with taking the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge. Among these initiatives are the creation of a native landscape “Pocket Prairie” at Carl Levin Park, and the development of the Monarch Butterfly geocaching program to educate the public about the importance of the species.

Monarch butterflies numbered around 1 billion in 1996. Today, their numbers have declined significantly as a result of numerous threats, particularly the loss of habitat due to cropland conversion, urban development, and agricultural practices. Degradation of wintering habitat in Mexico and California has also had a negative impact on the species.

Through the National Wildlife Federation’s Mayors’ Monarch Pledge, cities and municipalities commit to create habitat and educate citizens on how to make a difference at home or in their community. Mayors who take the pledge commit to at least three of 25 action items to help save the monarch butterfly. These actions include creating a monarch-friendly garden at City Hall, converting abandoned lots to monarch habitat, changing mowing schedules to allow milkweed to grow unimpeded, and 22 other possible actions.

Through the National Wildlife Federation’s Urban Wildlife Programs, cities, counties and towns across the United States are helping local wildlife by restoring and reconnecting habitat in urban and suburban areas.

For more information about the Mayors Monarch Pledge, you can visit NWF.org/MayorsMonarchPledge. You can also visit the National Wildlife Federation Media Center at NWF.org/News.

Source: City of Harker Heights