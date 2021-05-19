Harker Heights mother searching for missing medical stroller

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – A local mother is asking for the public’s help in finding her daughter’s medical stroller left in a parking lot in Harker Heights over the weekend.

Six-year-old Allie Eclavea has had her medical stroller for two years now. She is what her mom calls a “medically fragile child.”

“She was born with down syndrome, and then she had infantile spasms, which is a form of epilepsy in infants, and when she turned one she caught RSV,” said Marie Eclavea, Allie’s mother.

Allie’s condition makes it hard for her to walk.

“Allie is at a height and weight where she can’t use regular strollers. She’s too heavy. She’s too tall. But she doesn’t have the stamina or endurance to just walk like a normal child. It’s made to grow with Allie, so that we don’t have to buy strollers every time she gains weight,” said Eclavea.

They were visiting Market Heights, near Barnes and Noble, on Saturday afternoon – when Marie did something she doesn’t normally do.

“Sometimes my mind is more preoccupied than usual, and it was drizzling a little bit outside, and I, just plain and simple, I forgot it. I jumped in the car and drove off without putting it in the trunk,” said Eclavea.

Due to a misunderstanding, she didn’t realize it was gone until Monday – and when she went back to look for it, the medical stroller was gone.

“I went to all the stores and the restaurants nearby. I even called the property manager for the Market Heights. I did contact the Harker Heights Police Department, and then I shared it to Facebook to see if anybody might have seen something,” said Eclavea.

That post on Facebook got shared multiple times by strangers asking everybody to keep a lookout.

“The shower of love and community care has been a little overwhelming. I feel very blessed and lucky,” said Eclavea.

This is all to help Allie reunite with her best chance of mobility.

“It really is kind of, ‘Okay, well how long until we can get another stroller? Another medical stroller?’ Because you only get so much that you can get from Medicaid. So, that’s kind of what goes through my mind is, ‘Okay, how do I get her around?,'” said Eclavea.

If you found the stroller or know someone who did, Marie says she will take it back no questions asked. You can drop it off at the Harker Heights Police Department or contact Marie directly at marie.eclavea@gmail.com.