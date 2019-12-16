Harker Heights package thieves identified

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas- Three suspects in connection with the stolen packages have been identified.

Skylor Elliot, Ronald Nash Jr., and Courtney Jumanne Jackson have been arrested and charged.

Original Story:

The Harker Heights Police Department has arrested three people charged with package theft.

Officers were dispatched to a residential area Friday morning after alert citizens and a delivery driver notified them in reference to suspicious people in a vehicle following delivery trucks.

Officers found a vehicle matching the description as well as occupants who matched the description and made a traffic stop on the vehicle at Nevaeh Drive and Red Fern Drive.

During the traffic stop, officers found a package in the vehicle. The package did not belong to anyone in the vehicle, and all three occupants were arrested for theft of package.

In addition to these charges, all three already had outstanding warrants for their arrest. Two handguns were found in the vehicle, of which one had been previously reported as stolen.

Officers made contact with the package and returned the property. The owner stated they did not give anyone permission to take their property.

All three suspects were transported to the Harker Heights Police Department for booking, and are currently being held pending arraignments. Their names are being withheld at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5400 and contact the Criminal Investigation Division.