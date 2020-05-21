Harker Heights Parks and Recreation cancels summer sports leagues

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – Harker Heights Parks and Recreation has announced the cancellation of all summer sports leagues, youth and adult.

The Parks and Recreation Department is putting into place plans to reopen all sports leagues in the fall – beginning with Fall Youth Soccer.

With Governor Abbott’s update on May 18th of the phased reopening of Texas, the Parks and Rec Department is looking ahead towards fall youth and adult sports programming, and is working on putting guidelines in place to provide programming in a safe and fun environment for our community.

The current limitations on amateur and youth sports do not allow for safe procedures to be put in place at the Recreation Center for summer youth volleyball or during the originally scheduled summer adult sports leagues. Administrators are also evaluating the ability of staff and facilities to handle added events or programs throughout the fall and winter.

Among the procedures taken to ensure patron safety during fall sports are the following:

· Provide notice to all parents and guardians of the enhanced risks of participants in being in direct contact with anyone age 65 or older for 14 days after participating in a sport event or practice.

· Additional training for staff on appropriate cleaning and disinfection of surfaces.

· Screen staff each day for any new or worsening signs or symptoms of possible COVID-19.

· If still recommended by state and county, staff will wear protective face coverings.

· Additional handwashing or sanitizer stations available for patrons.

· Social distancing markers for spectators.

· Reduce total amount of fields/courts and ensure as much space as possible between playing surfaces.

Source: Harker Heights Parks and Recreation