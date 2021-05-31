Harker Heights Parks and Recreation hosts Virtual Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony

(Courtesy: Harker Heights Parks and Recreation)

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department hosted a Virtual Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony on Monday morning.

This ceremony was led by city leaders and citizens.

The National Anthem was performed by Christian Wigley, a member of the Harker Heights High School Choir. “Taps” was performed by Paterson Middle School Band Director Arthur Bryan, a retired soldier.

For the full program, you can head to the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page.

Source: Harker Heights Parks and Recreation

