Harker Heights pauses parks and recreation reopenings

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas- Due to COVID-19 spikes in Bell County, the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department has made the decision to pause further reopenings.

The Carl Levin Park Poll will not be open for the 2020 summer season.

The pause also means no open athletic field rentals for games and tournaments will be accepted, and outdoor facility rentals may not exceed 100 people.

All facilities that are open currently will remain open, but that is subject to change.

The Parks and Recreation Department will continue to look at how facilities and programming can be safely reopened and resumed moving forward.

The most up-to-date information will be posted on the Parks and Rec website, and their Facebook page.