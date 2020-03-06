Harker Heights PD increasing traffic, DWI patrols this month

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – Officers with the Harker Heights Police Department will be making sure residents are safe on the road throughout this month.

Traffic and DWI patrols will be increased between March 6-22 as a part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s “Plan While You Can” campaign and the “Selected Traffic Enforcement Program” (STEP).

Spring Break has historically been a dangerous time for alcohol-related crashes, deaths, and injuries. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, during last year’s Spring Break in Texas, there were 417 crashes involving young drivers who were driving under the influence of alcohol. Those crashes killed 26 people and seriously injured another 52.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead before they leave to celebrate during Spring Break by designating a sober ride, calling a taxi or ride-share service, using mass transit, asking a friend or family member for a ride home, or spending the night instead of driving home.

Drivers can also visit SoberRides.org to find alternatives to drinking alcohol and driving.

Source: Harker Heights Police Department