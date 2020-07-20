Harker Heights PD seeking persons of interest in shooting

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – Detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division need your help identifying persons of interest in a shooting.

A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard on June 8th. Multiple shots were fired by unknown shooters in the parking lot of The Aqua Lounge on June 7th.

The Aqua Lounge building was hit by gunfire, and no other damage or no one else was injured by any gunfire.







(Courtesy: Harker Heights Police Department)

If you have any information in this case, or of the suspects pictured above, you can call the Harker Heights Police Department at (254) 953-5400.

Source: Harker Heights Police Department