Harker Heights Police Investigating Earlier morning homicide

Harker Heights,, TX- Harker Heights Police are investigating after a domestic call left one woman dead
This morning, at approximately 3:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to 400 block of Brittney Way related to a domestic disturbance call. Upon arrival to the residence, Officers discovered Skyler Mills, 24, had been shot.
A witness at the scene described seeing a man fleeing the scene after a verbal
altercation with Skyler Mills.
Mills succumbed to her injuries and Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced her deceased at 5:59 a.m. on scene.
The Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigations Division is looking for a
person of interest described as a black male, approximately 5’-08” to 5’-10” in
height, around 180lbs to 200lbs, dreadlocks hairstyle, last seen wearing a black
hoodie, gray sweat pants, and possibly driving a silver or white Mercedes Benz
sedan.
The department is asking anyone that may have any information about this
shooting to contact the Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigations Division at
254-953-5440, or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477),