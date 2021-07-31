Harker Heights Police Investigating Earlier morning homicide

Harker Heights,, TX- Harker Heights Police are investigating after a domestic call left one woman dead

This morning, at approximately 3:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to 400 block of Brittney Way related to a domestic disturbance call. Upon arrival to the residence, Officers discovered Skyler Mills, 24, had been shot.

A witness at the scene described seeing a man fleeing the scene after a verbal

altercation with Skyler Mills.

Mills succumbed to her injuries and Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced her deceased at 5:59 a.m. on scene.



The Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigations Division is looking for a

person of interest described as a black male, approximately 5’-08” to 5’-10” in

height, around 180lbs to 200lbs, dreadlocks hairstyle, last seen wearing a black

hoodie, gray sweat pants, and possibly driving a silver or white Mercedes Benz

sedan.

The department is asking anyone that may have any information about this

shooting to contact the Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigations Division at

254-953-5440, or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477),