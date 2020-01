Harker Heights police released a surveillance picture of two men who may be involved in a shooting Wednesday night.

Officers say those men shot a third man at the Bush’s Chicken on Commercial Drive around 7:30 p.m.

The victim went to Baylor Scott and White Hospital where doctors are treating him.

If you know who these two men are or anything about the shooting, please call the Harker Heights Criminal Investigation Division at (254)953-5400.