Harker Heights Police make an arrest in deadly overnight shooting

Harker Heights police arrested a person of interest in connection with an overnight deadly shooting Tuesday.

The shooting took place just before 3 a.m. in the 800 block of Trail Crest.

Officers found 47-year-old Latonya Washington with a gunshot wound. Witnesses told officers the shooting followed a domestic disturbance at the home earlier in the evening.

The person of interest is in the Bell County Jail on an investigative hold.

If you know anything about this shooting, Harker Heights Police want to hear from you. Call the Criminal Investigation Division at (254) 953-5400