Harker Heights Police want your help finding a 14-year-old boy diagnosed with Asperger syndrome.

Officers say Trevion Duremdez walked away from his mother at the Starbucks at 100 East Central Texas Expressway around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Trevion is 5’09” and was wearing a black Coca Cola sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, and black Air Jordans.

If you know where he is or have seen him, please call Harker Heights Police at (254) 953-5400.