Harker Heights Police searching for two Walmart robbery suspects

Local News

by: Krista Tolbert

Posted: / Updated:

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas- Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is asking for assistance identifying two individuals regarding an ongoing aggravated robbery investigation.

The individuals are wanted for questioning in conjunction with an incident that occurred on January 5th.

They were observed leaving the area in a red Ford Explorer.

Contact the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5440 with any information that could assist in this matter.

