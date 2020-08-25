Harker Heights Police Seeking Person Of Interest in Attempted ATM Break-in

Harker Heights,TX- Harker Heights detectives are searching for a Person of Interest in an Attempted Break in of an ATM.

Detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division are seeking information on the individual pictured below. The individual is suspected of an attempting to break into a stand alone ATM on Indian Trail Drive (Extraco) across from H-E-B. If you have any information regarding the identity of this individual, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400.