Harker Heights restaurant cooks through pandemic

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – Ever since May 1st, when area restaurants could open up to a maximum capacity of 25 percent, they have been working hard to adhere to the state’s requirements in hopes of getting their business back to normal.

Venezuelan restaurant Arepitas in Harker Heights had just opened up earlier in 2019 – only to have to close the doors months later to COVID-19. They say community support has been amazing throughout the pandemic – with customers buying gift cards to use once everything is back up and running at full capacity again.

“A lot of people still dont feel safe coming to dine in, and that’s okay. We respect that. A few people are coming in and enjoying a little social distancing. So they can come, they can eat, they can have fun. In a safe manner,” says owner and chef Antonio Caselle.

Along with the normal cleaning taking place in the restaurant, Caselle says they are giving customers handwipes when they come in. They are also disinfecting everything from the menus to the booths after each use.