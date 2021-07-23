Harker Heights shooting leads to police pursuit, crash in Nolanville

HARKER HEIGHTS / NOLANVILLE, Texas – A man is arrested after a shooting in Harker Heights and a pursuit ending with a vehicle crash in Nolanville.

Harker Heights Police Officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Indian Trail and E. Knights Way Friday afternoon for reports of shots fired by a suspect.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect had fled the area in a vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle was spotted by a Bell County Deputy Constable, who attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect fled in his vehicle, and Harker Heights Police officers joined the pursuit.

The pursuit of the suspect went into the City of Nolanville, where the suspect’s vehicle crashed. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

While officers were responding to the initial scene at Indian Trail, they were notified a woman was shot and was being transported to Baylor Scott and White – Temple. A preliminary investigation suggests the woman was shot by the suspect who was taken into custody. The woman sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. There are no indications that the suspect and the woman knew each other.

The suspect is in custody pending arraignment, and is charged for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon and Evading Arrest.

This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information about this shooting, you can contact detectives at 254-953-5440.

Citizens of Harker Heights, the Bell County Constable’s Office, and the Nolanville Police Department assisted.

Source: Harker Heights Police Department