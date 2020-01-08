Harker Heights shooting suspect arrested during traffic stop

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas- Harker Heights Police report arresting the suspect in connection to a shooting incident on January 2, 2020.

Police arrested 32-year-old Jamael Raheem Logan of Killeen during a traffic stop on January 7th.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

Original Story:

A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Harker Heights.

Police officers responded to the area of Verna Lee Boulevard and Central Texas Expressway Thursday afternoon in regards to a shooting which had just occurred.

One victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is currently being treated for an apparent gunshot wound. The alleged suspect was able to flee the scene prior to when officers arrived.

The Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigation is continuing with the investigation. Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5400 and contact the Criminal Investigation Division.