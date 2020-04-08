Harker Heights hosting social distancing Egg Drive and Hunt

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – The City of Harker Heights is inviting citizens to participate in this year’s social distancing EGG-cellent Easter Egg DRIVE & HUNT from the safety and comfort of their vehicles.

Residents and businesses of Harker Heights are encouraged to visit the City’s Special Events website at http://bit.ly/Heightsevents to print out one or more egg template.

If the resident is not able to print out a template, they can use a piece of paper to make a large egg shape. Next is to decorate and make the egg(s) beautiful.

Nichole Broemer, Activities Center & Events Manager, suggests being creative and using crayons, markers, paint, stickers or other items to decorate.

The decorated egg(s) will need to be hung in a window or another visible area, which can be viewed from the street by Thursday, April 9. City staff ask for the eggs to continue to be hung until Monday, April 13.

After the egg(s) are decorated, the resident can submit their full Harker Heights address and the number of eggs they have displayed by emailing Nichole Broemer at nbroemer@harkerheights.gov by Thursday, April 9.

The resident’s block number and street name will be listed on a master list for the public to view. The list will be posted on the City’s Special Events website on Friday, April 10 by 9:00 am.

Citizens from Harker Heights and surrounding areas can visit the website to get the master list, and drive around Harker Heights during daylight hours to hunt for as many eggs on each street they can find on Easter weekend (April 10-12).

Ms. Broemer says, “Remember to stay safe, keep social distancing by staying in your vehicle, and to enjoy finding as many eggs as you can throughout the city.” She continues to say, “We encourage many to participate so we would have lots of eggs to find, and do not forget to look for eggs at businesses.”

For more information, you can email nbroemer@harkerheights.gov or visit www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/parks.”