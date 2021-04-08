Harker Heights Spring Fest is coming soon!

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – It’s time to celebrate the Spring season with the Harker Heights Chamber!

The upcoming Spring Fest provides a festive atmosphere for attendees while supporting the local community. Visitors can enjoy events such as the Duck Race, which allows participants to “adopt” a duck which is released in the waterway and cheered on as it races toward the finish line, winning its “adoptive” parents a cash prize. First place is $300 and second place $100.

The event will take place May 1, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Carl Levin Park, located at 400 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights, TX, 76548.

For more information, you can contact harkerheightschamber@hhchamber.com. For Spring Fest vendor applications, you can click here.

Source: Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce