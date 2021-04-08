Harker Heights Spring Fest is coming soon!

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – It’s time to celebrate the Spring season with the Harker Heights Chamber!

The upcoming Spring Fest provides a festive atmosphere for attendees while supporting the local community. Visitors can enjoy events such as the Duck Race, which allows participants to “adopt” a duck which is released in the waterway and cheered on as it races toward the finish line, winning its “adoptive” parents a cash prize. First place is $300 and second place $100.

The event will take place May 1, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Carl Levin Park, located at 400 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights, TX, 76548.

For more information, you can contact harkerheightschamber@hhchamber.com. For Spring Fest vendor applications, you can click here.

Source: Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected