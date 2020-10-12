Harker Heights Weekend Fire under Investigation, Cause Unknown

Harker Heights, TX- Firefighters are investigating after a construction site caught fire over the weekend .

On Sunday evening, October 11th 10:10 pm, the Harker Heights Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in near Cedar Knob and Torino St. Units arrived on scene of the reported fire at 10:14 pm. At this time, they found a large two-story residential structure, under construction, that was heavily involved with fire on the second floor.

There were no injuries sustained during the incident. The Harker Heights Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire at this time.