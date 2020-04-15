Harker Heights woman identified as victim in weekend Williamson County accident

Live Now
Local News
The Department of Public Safety has identified a Harker Heights woman as the victim who was run over by a pickup in which she had been a passenger.

DPS spokesman Sgt Deon Cockrell said 34-year-old Rebecca King of Harker Heights had been a passenger in a 2015 Ford F-150 pickup when for some unknown reason, she opened the door and got out while the truck was in motion.

She was then run over by the truck.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident occurred shortly after 2:00 p.m. Saturday on Williamson County Road 221.

The investigation is ongoing, and investigators say all contributing factors are currently unknown. 

