Harris County Capital Murder suspect arrested in College Station

HARRIS COUNTY / COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A man suspected of Capital Murder in Harris County has been arrested in College Station.

24-year-old Luis Antonio Sosa II, of Houston, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway. Sosa was wanted on a Harris County capital murder warrant.

A shooting took place in Harris County on July 17, at the corner of 10800 W. Little York Road and Brittmoore Road. This was due to a disturbance in a parking lot between several men, resulting in two men being shot. One was pronounced dead on scene, while another was transported to a hospital in critical condition before he was pronounced dead at the hospital. The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Joel Campos and 23-year-old Javan Gonzalez.

On November 9, investigators identified and charged 24-year-old Luis Antonio Sosa with Capital Murder in the deaths of Campos and Gonzalez. Sosa was arrested in College Station by members of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office’s Warrants Division, who were assisted by the College Station Police Department.

Sources: Harris County Sheriff’s Office, College Station Police Department