Have some ‘Lemonade for Love’

WACO, Texas – FOX44 is happy to introduce you to a small group of fifth graders who are making a big difference in the Waco community.

The group created a lemonade stand earlier this week – calling it “Lemonade for Love.”

They did this after seeing the world’s reaction to the killing of George Floyd last month, and they say they saw it as an opportunity to get involved in a positive way.

A lesson about racial injustice in America can be a sour for students their age – but tonight on FOX44 News at 9, we’ll show you how they are turning this lesson into something sweet and show you just how much money they raised in the process.